Farooq Andrabi condoles demise

Srinagar, Sep 8 : Apni Party’s Senior Leader and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, on Friday, conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the father of senior Police Officer Maqsood-ul-Zaman, a press release said.
In a show of solidarity and support, Andrabi visited the grieving family in Wathora Chadoora, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Farooq Andrabi met with Maqsood-ul-Zaman and other members of the bereaved family, offering his deep sympathies for their loss. On this occasion, he prayed for the peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to find the strength to bear the pain of their irreparable loss.