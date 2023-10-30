Farooq Andrabi extends gratitude to people

In his message, Farooq Andrabi said, “Numerous people from diverse walks of life, including prominent figures from the realms of politics, society, and religion, came to share in my sorrow over the loss of my mother, who departed from this world on October 23. Also, residents from my locality and various parts of the valley joined in congregational prayers for my mother. I am deeply thankful to all these well-wishers and consider it my duty to extend my sincere gratitude to all of them. Since it is not possible for me to individually thank each and every person for their kind gestures, I express my heartfelt thanks through these words.”