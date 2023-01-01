Farooq Andrabi visits Dowlat Pora Chadoora

According to a press note, during his visit to the area, Andrabi met local residents and political activists who informed him about the public issues and grievances that the people of Dowlat Pora are facing with. They complained about the developmental infrastructure deficit in the area besides several other issues.

After taking stock of the situation, Farooq Andrabi appealed district administration to ensure the work of the under-construction Park situated nearby the shrine in Dowlat Pora is speeded up.