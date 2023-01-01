Farooq Andrabi visits Dowlat Pora Chadoora

Srinagar, Jan 1: In continuation of his public outreach activities, Apni Party Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi today visited the Dowlat Pora area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
According to a press note, during his visit to the area, Andrabi met local residents and political activists who informed him about the public issues and grievances that the people of Dowlat Pora are facing with. They complained about the developmental infrastructure deficit in the area besides several other issues.
After taking stock of the situation, Farooq Andrabi appealed district administration to ensure the work of the under-construction Park situated nearby the shrine in Dowlat Pora is speeded up.
Furthermore, the local residents informed him they have been demanding the construction of a Panchayat Ghar and a building for a local school which is presently being run in a rented building.
Andrabi assured them that Apni Party would raise these issues with the concerned officials so that the required buildings are built here. On this occasion, besides scores of Apni Party workers, Sarpanch Abdul Gani Rather was also present.