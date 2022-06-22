Farooq asks administration to wake up to exigencies thrown up by weather fury

Expressing concern over the weather fury that caused havoc across Kashmir that claimed property, livestock, crops and left the normal life paralysed, Dr Farooq said the unusual weather patterns is turning into a cause of worry for everyone. “The key sectors like agriculture, horticulture and power generation have witnessed major pullbacks in wake of increased weather extremity, he added saying alarm bells that have just started sounding regarding the changing weather patterns needs to be taken seriously as it concerns us all,”he said.

“Government agencies have to think collectively and without wasting any time to contemplate about the remedial measures to avert major losses due to such weather extremities. We have to act now, tomorrow may be too late. District and divisional administration ought to have premeditated action plans to deal with such weather vulnerability,” he observed.