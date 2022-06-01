Farooq calls for all party meet to devise strategy

He said that the killing of a teacher in Kulgam district had raised a question mark over the claims of peace in J&K by the government.

“Mere statements of restoration of peace in J&K will not change the reality. Innocent civilians, policemen, Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims are being killed. But the government is still reluctant to accept the fact and is making tall claims that the peace has been achieved,” he said.

“Everyone wants a safe and secure atmosphere. To find ways and means to end killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should call an all party meeting. It should speak to opposition leaders to get a solution to the prevailing situation. Security forces cannot control the situation and bring peace. There is a need to win hearts so that the people can live in peace,” NC president said.