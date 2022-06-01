Farooq calls for all party meet to devise strategy

Jammu: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah has reiterated the need to win hearts to bring peace and batted for an all party meeting to deliberate on ways and means to put an end to the target killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.
Responding to media queries after offering floral tributes to JKNPP supremo Prof Bhim Singh on Tuesday, Dr Farooq averred that the security forces alone could not handle this issue and bring peace.
He said that the killing of a teacher in Kulgam district had raised a question mark over the claims of peace in J&K by the government.
“Mere statements of restoration of peace in J&K will not change the reality. Innocent civilians, policemen, Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims are being killed. But the government is still reluctant to accept the fact and is making tall claims that the peace has been achieved,” he said.
“Everyone wants a safe and secure atmosphere. To find ways and means to end killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should call an all party meeting. It should speak to opposition leaders to get a solution to the prevailing situation. Security forces cannot control the situation and bring peace. There is a need to win hearts so that the people can live in peace,” NC president said.
He apprehended that the political leaders too could be soft targets. “The government needs to remain alert in the wake of the ensuing Amarnath Yatra, the whole country will have to bear consequences in case something untoward incident takes place vis-a-vis Amarnath pilgrims,” he cautioned.