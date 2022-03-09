Farooq condoles demise

Srinagar, Mar 9: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday visited Chak, Sadrabal to express condolence with the bereaved family of 19-year-old Rafiya Nazir who became the second civilian casualty of the grenade blast at Amira Kadal.
A statement of NC issued here said that Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved.
The NC president was accompanied by NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leader Aga Mehmood, and Mir Ghulam Muhammad Saqi.