Farooq grieved over loss of lives in Afghanistan earthquake

Srinagar, June 24: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar has expressed grief over the earthquake that hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, leading to the loss of over 1,000 lives.
Expressing grief over the losses inquired by Afghan people, Dr Farooq said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the impact of the devastating earthquake that took the lives of at least 1,000 people in Afghanistan. I am hopeful the people of Afghanistan will not give up in these challenging times. On this sad occasion, we stand with all the victims in Afghanistan and remain in hope for their quick renewal and healing.”
Earlier Dr Farooq Abdullah offered Friday Congregational prayers at Asaar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal.