Farooq invites political parties for meeting

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday invited leaders of all major political parties except BJP for a meeting on Monday ( August 22) at his residence here.
According to a press note, the meeting has been called to discuss the recent announcements by Chief Election Officer, J&K regarding inclusion of non-locals in the voter list under preparation.
Dr Farooq has personally spoken to PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, JKPCC President Waqar Rasool, JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, CPI(M) Muhammad Yousaf Tarigami, Apni Party President Syed Altaf Bukhari, Peoples Conference Chief Sajjad Ghani Lone, Aam Admi Party leaders and requested them to attend this meeting to formulate a common position on this issue of non-local voters.