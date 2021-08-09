Farooq Khan reviews functioning of Social Welfare Department

Threadbare discussion was held on various issues regarding different centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by SWD in Jammu and Kashmir like State Marriage Assistance, LadliBeti, SAKSHAM and BBBP schemes. Besides, status of craft centres, schemes of rehabilitation council, procurement of scooties for specially abled persons and other related programmes was also reviewed in the meeting.

The concerned authorities briefed the Advisor about various JKUT and centrally sponsored schemes being implemented for welfare of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also highlighted steps being taken up towards protection of rights of persons with disabilities besides taking stock of details of assets presently not being used for any purpose and options for utilization of MiskeenBagh Complex. Besides, district wise review of Bal Ashrams, NariNiketans, orphanages, old age homes and homes for mentally ill persons.

The meeting also reviewed progress on status of PMMVY, BBBP, anganwadicentres, portable drinking water facility and construction of toilets in AWCs besides distribution of Smart Phone for collection of data and details among Nodal Officers.

Advisor Khan exhorted the need for adopting holistic and pro-active approach towards implementation of departmental welfare schemes. He asked the officers to weed out the cases which have expired or become ineligible for pension due to any reason and replace them with the new deserving applicants. He exhorted upon them to ensure speedy disposal of all pending pension cases of old age, widow or specially abled persons.

He also directed the concerned authorities to submit a detailed report of present status of LadliBeti, State Marriage Assistance besides pending widow and other pension cases to concerned quarter within one month.

Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda; Director General, Women and Child Development, Mir Tariq Ali; Managing Director, ICDS, Rubina; Special Secretary, SWD, Shiv Kumar Gupta; Director, Rehabilitation, Ishfaq Ahmed; Director Finance SWD, Anil Dogra, Director SWD, SmitaSethi; OSD to Advisor, Ashraf Hakak and other officers attended the meeting while senior officers of SWD from Kashmir division attended the meeting through video conferencing.