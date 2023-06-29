Farooq misleading country on Uniform Civil Code: Chugh

Jammu, June 29: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today launched a scathing attack on former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah for misleading the country on the issue of Uniform Civil Code.

Chugh said in no other country in the world there were different Civil codes for different communities. He lambasted Abdullah for creating baseless panic to play cheap politics. Instead of appreciating the Modi government for taking an initiative for one nation, one Civil Code, Abdullah ,with his irresponsible statements, has been misguing people and trying to create baseless fears.

The entire nation is in a mood to take the novel step, so Abdullah should realise the importance of reforms and support the Modi government initiative, Chugh added.