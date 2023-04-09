Farooq, Omar Abdullah pay tribute to Mehjoor

Dr Farooq in his message said, “As the bard of nature and voice of working classes, Mehjoor stands supreme. His love of Nature was probably truer, and tenderer, than that of any other Kashmiri poets before or since. He occupies an independent status in the poetic circles of Kashmir on account of his giving voice to the sorrow-stricken hearts of people of his era; his couplets are obsessed with the emotions of the realities of his era. His poems became the nationalist anthems of the people of Kashmir in their struggle against feudalism and autocracy. The struggle of political awakening and dissent brought about by Sher-e-Kashmir also echoes in his poetry. On this day I pay glowing tributes to the great poet of ours.”

While paying tributes to Mehjoor Omar Abdullah said, “I pay my tributes to Shayar-e-Kashmir Peerzada Ghulam Ahmed Mehjoor on his 71st death anniversary, observed as Mehjoor day. Mehjoor stands supreme as the cry of the wordless weak and as a perceptive bard of nature. His poems had become the anthems of the struggle of political awakening brought about by Sher-e-Kashmir among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”