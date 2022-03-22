Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari, Chug condemn killing of policeman

Srinagar, Mar 22: Political leaders from various parties have strongly condemned the killing of a policeman by militants in Srinagar today.
The leaders include National Conference Preesident Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, President Apni Party Syed Altaf Bukhari and BJP National General Secretary and Incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh
Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the killing of 30-year old policeman Amir Hussain
The duo expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved. Sharing in the grief of bereaved, they said the unending cycle of violence ought to be put to an end. Such acts they said only leave behind a trail of death, misery, destruction and pain. They prayed for peace to the departed in the highest stations of Jannat.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed heartfelt condolences on killing a policeman Imran Ahmad in a brief shootout with militants at Soura Srinagar. "My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. The cycle of violence is despicable and serves no cause. It only leaves behind inevitable loss and adds to our sufferings" Bukhari wrote on Twitter.In a statement to the press, Bukhari said the conflict has claimed so many lives till date all across the region and this cycle of violence needs to stop.
"I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time sending my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I urge the government to take precautionary measures to save innocent lives on duty. I hope that the perpetrators of the crime are punished at the earliest," he said.
BJP National General Secretary and Incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh on Tuesday condemned the killing of policeman in Srinagar and a civilian in Budgam.
In a statement Chugh said that militants are killing poor and common citizens, which is highly condemnable.
He said that these are the acts of cowardice and should be condemned by one and all.
A civilian was shot dead by militants at Gotapora village of Budgam, while a non-local street vendor was injured in Pulwama last evening. Chugh also paid rich tributes to the police constable who was killed in a brief shootout in Soura area of Srinagar today.