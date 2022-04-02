Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari, Hakeem Yaseen, Soz greet people on Ramadhan

In his message, Dr Farooq said, “It is the time for repentance and improvising, a month that teaches self-control and benevolence. The month affords us a time to transform our lives for the good of our very being and the entire humanity as well. It is the month to purge ourselves of all malice and vice. I pray that those who fast, and do good deeds throughout the month attain Allah’s pleasure. I also pray that the month augurs well for the entire humanity."

Omar Abdullah while greeting the people on the onset of the holy month of Ramadhan said, “The holy month teaches us remarkable lessons of magnanimity, self-control and compassion. Ramadhan Kareem brings with it the message of supporting the vulnerable and deprived, therefore we should go the extra mile to help those who are in need in these times. It is during this holy month that we commemorate the revelation of the Holy Quran. I hope the ensuing month deepens our spirituality, and refurbishes our sense of appreciation for blessings Almighty Allah has provided us with.”