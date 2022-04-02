Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari, Hakeem Yaseen, Soz greet people on Ramadhan

Srinagar, Apr 2 : Several political leaders including Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen and Prof Saifuddin Soz have greeted people on Ramadhan.
National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to people on the onset of the auspicious and holy month of Ramadhan.
The party President said, “We must make most of the ensuing month by praying to Almighty for his forgiveness and mercy.”
In his message, Dr Farooq said, “It is the time for repentance and improvising, a month that teaches self-control and benevolence. The month affords us a time to transform our lives for the good of our very being and the entire humanity as well. It is the month to purge ourselves of all malice and vice. I pray that those who fast, and do good deeds throughout the month attain Allah’s pleasure. I also pray that the month augurs well for the entire humanity."
Omar Abdullah while greeting the people on the onset of the holy month of Ramadhan said, “The holy month teaches us remarkable lessons of magnanimity, self-control and compassion. Ramadhan Kareem brings with it the message of supporting the vulnerable and deprived, therefore we should go the extra mile to help those who are in need in these times. It is during this holy month that we commemorate the revelation of the Holy Quran. I hope the ensuing month deepens our spirituality, and refurbishes our sense of appreciation for blessings Almighty Allah has provided us with.”
Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Addl General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial, Parent Zonal, Block, YNC, minority cell, women's wing, and media cell functionaries have also greeted the people on the onset of the auspicious month.
Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has felicitated people especially Muslim Ummah on the occasion of holly month of Ramadhan . He has prayed that the holy month of proves harbinger of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
He has urged for providing , moral and monetary assistance to the needy people especially orphans ,widows ,destitute and handicapped persons .
Hakeem Yaseen has urged the government to make all the required arrangements for smooth celebration of ensuing holly month of Ramadan .
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday greeted people on the beginning of Ramadhan and Navratri. He said Kashmir's beauty lies in the diversity of its culture and tradition.
In his message of greetings, Bukhari said that the coming together of these auspicious occasions like Ramadhan and Navratri is a good omen and marks the transition of J&K towards an era of peace, prosperity and brotherhood.
In a statement to the press, Bukhari said "I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people on the observance of Navratri. I hope this occassion would bequeath the state with harmony, happiness and prosperity alongside add to the cultural milieu of the valley for strengthening the bond of brotherhood,"
Extending his greetings to the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, Bukhari said that the holy month is a period dedicated to fasting, charity and prayers along with the values of patience, self-restraint, tolerance promotes feelings of compassion and respect for others.
He also demanded smooth availability of essential items during the holy month of Ramadan and asked the concerned departments to ensure hassle free supply of electricity, water and other basic amenities.
Former Union Minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz has extended his greetings to the people, especially to the people of Jammu and Kashmir State on the occasion of holy month of Ramadhan and Navratra.
Prof Soz extended his good wishes to the members of Muslim Community in J&K State on the commencement of Holy Month of Ramadan, saying that the Holy Month signifies the values of patience, self-restraint, tolerance and austerity.
In his message, Prof Soz said that these occasions strengthen people’s faith in the goodness of mankind and inspire everyone to lead a virtuous life according to his/her religious beliefs.
May these occasions bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the people and foster the spirit of compassion and brotherhood, he said.
Extending good wishes for the festivals, Prof Soz said that the divine atmosphere of prayer during the festivals brings spiritual freshness to people of the faith.”