Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and party Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound anguish over the tragic death of seven ITBP personnel in a road accident in Pahalgam area.

In their condolence message the duo expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of all the injured.

They impressed upon the government to provide best of medical treatment to all the injured.