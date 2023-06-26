Farooq, Omar call for collective efforts to stamp out drug menace
Srinagar, June 26: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday said that the burgeoning menace of drug addiction in J&K was dangerous and that the fight against drug abuse should not be relinquished at any cost.
On International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the duo said that substance abuse and drug addiction had emerged as one of the biggest threats to our future generation.
"Unfortunately Jammu and Kashmir continues to grapple with the menace of drug and substance abuse. Reports about the prevalence of drug abuse among youngsters, particularly the school going children in Kashmir is alarming. If something substantial is not done to tackle it, then we are going to lose a whole new generation to this menace,” they said.
“Failing to act against the drug mafia and identifying the spots where these addicts huddle up; administration has also miserably failed to come up with more de-addiction centers, counselling centers to help control such delinquency."