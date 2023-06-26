Farooq, Omar call for collective efforts to stamp out drug menace

On International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the duo said that substance abuse and drug addiction had emerged as one of the biggest threats to our future generation.

"Unfortunately Jammu and Kashmir continues to grapple with the menace of drug and substance abuse. Reports about the prevalence of drug abuse among youngsters, particularly the school going children in Kashmir is alarming. If something substantial is not done to tackle it, then we are going to lose a whole new generation to this menace,” they said.