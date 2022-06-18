Farooq, Omar condemn killing of cop in Pampore

In his condolence message, Dr Farooq said, “Yet another family has been devastated. Such dastardly acts only leave a trail of everlasting agony behind them. I condemn this act of terror in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the bereaved family. May Almighty give them strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss, and eternal peace to the departed.” Condemning the killing, Omar said, “I am deeply saddened by the horrific killing of an off duty police officer. I offer my condolences with the bereaved.”