Farooq, Omar condemn twin blasts in Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 21: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have strongly condemned the bomb blasts in Narwal, Jammu this morning.
In a statement, Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “I condemn this act unequivocally and hope that it is properly investigated. I express my sympathies with the families of those injured and pray for their speedy and complete recovery.”
Omar Abdullah said, “I Unequivocally condemn the Narwal blasts in which several persons were injured. I pray for speedy recovery of those who got injured in the blast.”