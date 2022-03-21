Farooq, Omar condole demise

Srinagar, Mar 21 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday visited Noorani Colony Pir Bagh to sympathise and condole with former minister and senior Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin on the demise of his brother Bader Mohiuddin
The duo offered Fatiha for the deceased and shared in grief of the bereaved
Later the duo visited Boulevard road to share in the grief of noted cardiologist Dr Muhammad Ashraf on the demise of his brother Dr Mir Sami Umar, who breathed his last at Houston, USA.
The duo were accompanied by Dy Political Secretary To VP Mudassir Shahmiri.