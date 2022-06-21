Farooq, Omar condole demise

Srinagar, June 21: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have condoled the demise of the wife of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Former Deputy Commissioner Budgam.
Provincial President Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani led a party delegation comprising of senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Ali Muhammad Dar, Saifudin Bhat and Dr Mohammad Shafi and Abdul Ahad dar visited the bereaved family at their ancestral residence in Wathoora Chadoora Budgam.
The delegation expressed condolences with the family and prayed for peace for the departed soul.