Farooq, Omar condole demise

Srinagar, Mar 12: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of the spouse of the late Dr Muhammad Muzaffar-ul-Zaman Drabu of Karan Nagar, Srinagar.
The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest realms of Jannat and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
Among others Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Irfan Shah, Mir GM Saqi have also shared in the grief of the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed household.
Meanwhile JK Jamait Hamdani patron Mirwaiz Riyaz Hamadni also expressed condolence with Drabu family. Chief spokesperson of Jamait Hamdani Mir Ghulam Muhammad Saqi also visited the bereaved family and expressed condolence and prayed for peace to the departed soul.