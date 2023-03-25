Farooq, Omar condole demise

In their condolences messages, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah recalled the contribution of Abdul Rashhed Malla in strengthening the party at grass roots and serving the people.

North Zone President Javed Dar along with party functionaries attended the Namaz- e- Janaza of the block President. He was accompanied by DDC Rohama Shabir Lone, Block president Dangiwacha Mohammad Maqbool Parray.