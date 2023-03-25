Farooq, Omar condole demise

Srinagar, Mar 25: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the passing away of the party Block President, Rohama in Rafiabad Abdul Rasheed Malla.
In their condolences messages, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah recalled the contribution of Abdul Rashhed Malla in strengthening the party at grass roots and serving the people.
North Zone President Javed Dar along with party functionaries attended the Namaz- e- Janaza of the block President. He was accompanied by DDC Rohama Shabir Lone, Block president Dangiwacha Mohammad Maqbool Parray.
They conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul. They also prayed for strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Zone President Javed Dar, MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, District President Baramulla Dr Sajjad Uri and senior leaders also expressed grief and shock over the demise of party’s Block President and prayed for peace to the departed soul. They also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.