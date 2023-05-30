Farooq, Omar condole demise

Srinagar, May 30: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of Atiqa Begum mother of party’s Provincial Secretary Advocate Showkat Mir.

In their condolence message, the duo prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat and much needed strength to the grief stricken family particularly Mir Sahib to bear the inconsolable loss.

Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Vice President Mudassar Shahmiri, party leaders Farooq Ahmed Shah, Khawaja Yaqoob Wani and other local party unit functionaries attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased at their native village Hardu-Aboora Tangmarg. JKNC Treasurer Shammi Oberoi also accompanied the party functionaries.