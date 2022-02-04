Farooq, Omar condole demise of Dr Kaniz Fatima

Srinagar, Feb 4: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Friday expressed grief over the demise of former senior consultant gynaecologist, Dr Kaniz Fatima, wife of NC leader Kachoo Muhammad Hussain of Kargil.
A statement of NC issued here said that the duo shared in the grief of the bereaved, particularly Hussain in their hour of grief.
They prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat and forbearance to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss.
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani also extended condolences and sympathies with Hussain.