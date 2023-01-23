Farooq, Omar condole demise of imam of Maqdoom Sahib (RA) shrine

In their condolence message, the duo said that the selfless services rendered by Maqdoomi in his capacity as the Imam-wa-Khateeb will be remembered for years to come. They prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat and fortitude to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss. Party’s Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Zadibal Constituency Tanvir Sadiq visited Maqdoom Mohalla to condole with the bereaved family at Maqdoom Mohalla. Joined in by the local party unit functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the deceased.