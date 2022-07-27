Farooq, Omar condole demise of noted physician

Srinagar, July 27: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of renowned Physician Dr Mir Muhammad Ishaq of Monghall Anantnag.
In their condolence message, the duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss. They said the deceased will be remembered for being a dedicated, thoughtful, and compassionate doctor.
District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Larmi visited the bereaved household to extend deepest condolences and sympathies to them on behalf of the party leadership. Joined in by party's local unit functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the deceased as well. Among others General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and State spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, have also expressed profound sympathies with the bereaved family.