Farooq, Omar condole demise of noted physician

District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Larmi visited the bereaved household to extend deepest condolences and sympathies to them on behalf of the party leadership. Joined in by party's local unit functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the deceased as well. Among others General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and State spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, have also expressed profound sympathies with the bereaved family.