Farooq, Omar condole demise of Sanaullah Shah

Srinagar, Jan 17: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday expressed grief over the demise of senior party functionary Sanaullah Shah, who breathed his last on Sunday.
In the condolence message, Farooq and Omar prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
Recalling the contribution to the party, the duo said the deceased was the selfless soldier of the party and that his demise has created a void which will be impossible to fill in the years to come.
Meanwhile Party General secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani,Senior leaders Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan,MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, Mir Saifullah, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Javed Dar, Dr Sajad Uri, GR Naaz, GH Rahi have also condoled the demise of Haji Sanaullah Sahib, prayed for peace to his soul and much needed strength to bereaved. The leaders have also shared in the grief of bereaved family and expressed unison with them in their hour of grief.