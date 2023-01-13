Farooq, Omar condole demise of Sharad Yadav

Srinagar, Jan 13: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the demise of noted socialist leader Sharad Yadav.
In his condolence message, Dr. Farooq said, “It is extremely sad to learn about the demise of Sharad Ji. He has left behind strong and lasting imprints as a distinguished parliamentarian, and a Union Minister. May Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and may the bereaved family find strength during this difficult time.”
Omar Abdullah in his condolence message said, “I join my father and my colleagues in sending our condolences to the family of Sharad Yadav . He was a great socialist leader with a strong connect with the people. His absence will be felt. May his soul rest in peace.”
Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi also have condoled the demise of Sharad Yadav and prayed for fortitude to the bereaved family and peace to the departed soul.