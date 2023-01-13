Farooq, Omar condole demise of Sharad Yadav

Omar Abdullah in his condolence message said, “I join my father and my colleagues in sending our condolences to the family of Sharad Yadav . He was a great socialist leader with a strong connect with the people. His absence will be felt. May his soul rest in peace.”

Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi also have condoled the demise of Sharad Yadav and prayed for fortitude to the bereaved family and peace to the departed soul.