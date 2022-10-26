Farooq, Omar  condole demise of wife of Sharief-Ud-Din Shariq

Srinagar, Oct 26: National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of the wife of senior party leader and former Parliamentarian Sharif-Ud-Din Shariq.
In their message, the duo expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family, particularly Shariq Sahib. They prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest realms of Jannat and much needed strength to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss.
Party leaders including Abdul Rahim Rather, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzaan, Mir Saifullah, Javed Dar, Showkat Mir, Khawaja Yaqoob Wani, Shafqat Watali, DDC Sogam Nasir Lone participated in the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased.