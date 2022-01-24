Farooq, Omar condole demise of Yashpal Sharma

Srinagar, Jan 24: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday expressed grief over the demise of senior politician and former MLC Yashpal Sharma of Poonch, who passed away on Sunday.
A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolence message, the duo prayed for peace to the soul of the departed leader and fortitude to the bereaved.
Sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, they said the departed had left behind a rich legacy of public service which would guide the steps of young, aspiring politicians.
Farooq and Omar also condoled the demise of Block President (ST) of Rakhbrah Shangus Abdul Rashid Bajran. The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the grief-stricken to bear the inconsolable loss with fortitude.
They also shared the grief of the bereaved family and expressed unison with them in their hour of grief.
Among others NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi and others also prayed for peace to his soul and much needed strength to the bereaved.
Meanwhile a delegation led by Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir visited Qazi Pura, Tangmarg to condole with the bereaved family of former block president Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, who passed away on Sunday.
The visiting delegation extended sympathies and condolences to the bereaved on behalf of the NC president and vice president.