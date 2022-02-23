Farooq, Omar condole G A Mir over his mother-in-law’s demise

Srinagar, Feb 23: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday expressed grief over the death of mother-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
A statement of NC issued here said that expressing condolences with Mir and other members of the bereaved family, the duo prayed for the fortitude to them and peace to the deceased.
The NC president made a telephonic call to Mir and extended condolences to the entire bereaved household. Senior NC leaders including Ali Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, and Nasir Aslam Wani besides others also condoled with the grief-stricken family, particularly Mir.