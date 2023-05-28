Farooq, Omar condole with bereaved Bhat, Rangraiz families

Srinagar, May 28: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed profound grief over the demise of the proprietor of Bhat News Agency Muhammad Iqbal Bhat of Magam.
The duo also condoles demise of Muhammad Yousaf Rangraiz, nephew of Nisar Ahmed Rangraiz, a press release said.
Sharing in grief of bereaved families, they prayed for peace to the departed souls in the highest echelons of Jannat and fortitude to the grief stricken families at this difficult time.