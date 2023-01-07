Farooq, Omar condole with Peer Hussain Soharwardhy on his bereavement

Srinagar, Jan 7: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with Senior party leader and In Charge Constituency Anantnag Peer Muhammad Hussain Soharwardhy on the demise of his sister.
In their condolence message, the duo prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of the Jannat and much needed strength to the bereaved Soharwardhy household, particularly Peer Hussain and Party's Senior Social Media Analyst Hashim Hussain to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.