Farooq, Omar congratulate JKAS exam qualifiers

Congratulating the qualifying candidates, Omar said, “I wish an exciting and satisfying career to all those who have passed the examination. The hard work and perseverance finally pays off. On this occasion the respective parents and the teachers of the successful students equally deserve our gratitude and appreciation for their guidance and support to them. Those who couldn’t make it should not feel disheartened. Life is full of opportunities; with due hard work and perseverance, they will also make it next time. I wish all the successful candidates a very promising future ahead.”