Farooq, Omar congratulate JKAS exam qualifiers

Srinagar, Jan 20: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President Omar Abdullah today congratulated those who have cracked the JKAS exams.
In his congratulatory message Dr Farooq said, “It is gratifying to see the hard work of our youth bear fruit. Civil servants are the extended arms of the government. They are responsible for managing resources, delivering services. People expect them to function fairly, impartially, and efficiently. I hope that the new recruits maintain the high standards of professionalism, responsiveness, and impartiality in serving the people. I congratulate the families of those who have cracked the prestigious examination.”
Congratulating the qualifying candidates, Omar said, “I wish an exciting and satisfying career to all those who have passed the examination. The hard work and perseverance finally pays off. On this occasion the respective parents and the teachers of the successful students equally deserve our gratitude and appreciation for their guidance and support to them. Those who couldn’t make it should not feel disheartened. Life is full of opportunities; with due hard work and perseverance, they will also make it next time. I wish all the successful candidates a very promising future ahead.”
General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq have also felicitated the successful candidates.