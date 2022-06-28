Farooq, Omar, EJAC condole demise of Sheikh Muhammad Sidique

In their condolence message the duo shared in the grief of the bereaved family, particularly his sons Sheikh Ashiq and Sheikh Feroz and prayed for strength to them to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. They also prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest realms of Jannat.

Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) has expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of veteran trade union leader, Haji Muhammad Sidique.