Farooq, Omar, EJAC condole demise of Sheikh Muhammad Sidique

Srinagar, June 28: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of Sheikh Muhammad Sidique, who has passed away.
In their condolence message the duo shared in the grief of the bereaved family, particularly his sons Sheikh Ashiq and Sheikh Feroz and prayed for strength to them to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. They also prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest realms of Jannat.
Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) has expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of veteran trade union leader, Haji Muhammad Sidique.
In a statement President EJAC, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam paid rich tributes to the deceased who was the founding member of Employees and Workers Confederation in early 90s which worked for the betterment of employees and still continues in the form of EJAC. Shabnam said that Haji Mohammad Sidique's sacrifices for the upliftment of employees of J&k would never be forgotten.