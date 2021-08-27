Farooq, Omar express grief over Chiktan’s demise

A statement of NC issued here said that in his condolence message, the NC president said that the news of Chiktan’s demise had saddened him. “In Chiktan Sahib's demise, the party's Kargil unit and the people of Kargil have lost a noble social worker dedicated to the just cause of the poor, the backwards and the downtrodden. Sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, I pray for the peace to the departed and much-needed strength to the bereaved,” he said.

In his condolence message, NC vice president said, “Very sorry to hear about the demise of one of our senior colleagues from Kargil, Muhammad MussaChiktan. He was an institution in himself, dedicated to the party and committed to representing the aspirations of the people of his area. We will miss his smile and his long speeches at our meetings,” he said.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir AslamWani, senior leader Qamar Ali Akhoon, district president KargilHanifa Jan and others also condoled the demise of Chiktan and prayed for the peace to the departed and forbearance to the bereaved.