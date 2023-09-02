Farooq, Omar extend condolences to Muhammad Khalil Bandh

Srinagar, Sep 2: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have extended sympathies and condolences to the senior party leader Muhammad Khalil Bandh on the loss of his grandson.
In their condolence message, the duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed fortitude to the bereaved to bear the loss. They have also expressed solidarity with DDC Member Mukhtar Bandh.
Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Senior leaders Sakina Itoo, Dr Bashir Veeri, Imran Nabi Dar, Altaf Ahmed Wani, Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, Showkat Ahmed Ganaie, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Sheikh Muhammad Rafi, others have also expressed sympathies with Bandh sahib on his bereavement.