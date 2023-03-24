Farooq, Omar extend Ramadhan greetings to people

He said, "The household requirements of people increase exponentially during the holy month. It is therefore imperative for the administration to ensure a hassle free Ramadhan to people. I impress upon the incumbent Governor's administration to ensure all facilities to people across the state." Party vice president Omar Abdullah, while greeting the people said, "I wish Ramadhan Mubarak to all, and hope that the sacred month brings cheerfulness to our state. In this month, we should remember those who need our help, May we be guided by our faith in Allah towards success and prosperity."