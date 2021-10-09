Farooq, Omar greet people

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president said that the centuries-old practice of offering congregational Asr prayers on the 3rd Rabi-ul-Awal at the shrine of Naqshband Sahab (RA) had been part and parcel of the socio-cultural life of Kashmiris, who offer prayers and supplications on that day. “On the Urs, the scholars recall the spiritual, scholarly and literary achievements of Hazrat Khawaja Bahauddin Naqshband Bukhari (RA), whom the people of Kashmir hold in highest esteem. I hope the day increases the prospects of peace, prosperity and communal harmony in J&K,” he said.

Greeting people, the NC vice president said, “Spiritual and religious observances like Khoje Digar resuscitate the unique cultural identity of Kashmiris, premised on brotherhood and spiritualism. I pray that the auspicious day acts as a harbinger of peace, prosperity and amity in J&K.”

NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mian Altaf Ahmed and others also greeted people on Khoje Digar.