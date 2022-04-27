Farooq, Omar greet people

In his message, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that this holy night is the night of forgiveness or atonement. It is an extremely pious night, and it is believed that the Almighty readily forgives those who supplicate sincerely, and ask for their sins to be purged. I hope the auspicious night acts as harbinger of peace, and prosperity in J&K, Ladakh,” he said.

In a separate message, Omar Abdullah said, “In this holy night, Almighty chose to reveal the holy Qu’ran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) so that the whole mankind takes guidance from it. The night is spent in asking for the Almighty Allah's mercy for any transgressions. I pray that all our supplications are accepted and prayers answered.