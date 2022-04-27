Farooq, Omar greet people

Srinagar, Apr 27: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jummat ul Vida.
In his message, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that this holy night is the night of forgiveness or atonement. It is an extremely pious night, and it is believed that the Almighty readily forgives those who supplicate sincerely, and ask for their sins to be purged. I hope the auspicious night acts as harbinger of peace, and prosperity in J&K, Ladakh,” he said.
In a separate message, Omar Abdullah said, “In this holy night, Almighty chose to reveal the holy Qu’ran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) so that the whole mankind takes guidance from it. The night is spent in asking for the Almighty Allah's mercy for any transgressions. I pray that all our supplications are accepted and prayers answered.
May the night augur well for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in J&K, and rest of the country,” he said.
The duo also wished people on the auspicious occasion of Jummat-ul-Vida.
Meanwhile , NC expressed profound anguish over the gutting of a number of residential houses in a massive fire that broke out at Kani Mazar area of Nawa Kadal on Tuesday evening.
Sharing in the grief of affected families, Former Speaker Mubarak Gul said that he received the unfortunate news with utmost grief. He prayed for their speedy revival and impressed upon the administration to reach out to the affected families with adequate relief and compensation. He also contacted district administration and impressed upon them to reach out to those affected with immediate help.
National Conference on Wednesday expressed anguish over heavy damages to the fruit orchards due to the heavy hailstorm that lashed parts of North Kashmir the other day.
This is the second time in this month that hailstorm caused damages to fruit of various varieties which are in their early stages of the formation, said Party MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, and North Zone President Javed Dar in a joint statement released from the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subh today.