Farooq, Omar greet people on Buddha Purnima

Srinagar, May 5: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday extended greetings to the people on Buddha Purnima.
The duo in their greetings message said that the message of Buddha enlightened people on the path of salvation with the virtues of compassion, peace and truth. They hoped that the day augurs well for increased prospects of peace and prosperity.
General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, party leaders Hanifa Jan, Feroz Ahmed Khan have also greeted the people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.