Farooq, Omar greet people on Dussehra, Maha Navami

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president and vice president said that both the festivities were emblematic of Jammu and Kashmir’s rich cultural ethos. They said that the festivities celebrate the triumph of truth over falsehood.

The Abdullahs said that such festivals help in the furtherance of the country's spiritual and cultural inheritance. They prayed that these festivities increase the prospectus of peace and prosperity in the country in general and J&K in particular.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior leaders also extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Dussehra and Maha Navmi.