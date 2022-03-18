Farooq, Omar greet people on Holi

Srinagar, Mar 18: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Friday greeted people on Holi.
A statement of NC issued here said that in their Holi greetings, the Abdullahs said that as the colours of the Holi, the cultural diversity of the country also presents a mosaic of hues and that the need of the hour was to celebrate the festival in the best traditions of country’s pluralistic ethos.
They prayed that the festival augurs best for the increased prospects of peace, prosperity, and communal harmony in the country and J&K, and Ladakh as well.
Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, and others also greeted the people on Holi.