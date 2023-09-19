Farooq, Omar greet people on Khwaja Dighar

In his message Dr Farooq said that the centuries old practice of offering congregational Asr prayers on the third of Rabi-ul-Awal at the revered shrine of Naqshband Sahib (RA) has been a part and parcel of the socio-cultural life of Kashmiris, who offer prayers and supplications on that day. On this eve the scholars recall the spiritual, scholarly and literary achievements of Hazrat Khawaja Baha Ud Din Naqshband Bukhari (RA), whom the people of Kashmir hold in highest esteem. I hope the day increases the prospects of peace, prosperity and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.