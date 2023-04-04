Farooq, Omar greet people on Mahavir Jayanti

Srinagar, Apr 4: National Conference President, and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.
The duo said that Jammu and Kashmir possesses a rich tradition of celebrating festivals in unity and amity. They said that these occasions provide us an opportunity to fortify love bonds between one another and nurture communal harmony and brotherhood across J&K.
They hoped that the day would increase the prospects of peace, unity and social harmony in J&K, and the rest of the country.
Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Ratan Lal Gupta, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi have also felicitated the people, particularly Jain brethren on the auspicious occasion.