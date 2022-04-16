Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs

Srinagar, Apr 16: National Conference President (NC) and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs Observance of Hazrat Zain Ud Din Wali Reshi (RA) at Ashmuqam.
In his message, Dr. Farooq said, “I felicitate the people on the auspicious eve, hoping that the day will augur well for the increased prospects of peace and prosperity in the region,” he said.
In his message Omar Abdullah said, “I hope this auspicious Urs renews and strengthens the bonds of brotherhood between different sections of people in JK,” he said.