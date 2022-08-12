Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs

Srinagar, Aug 12: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to people on the annual Urs Observance of Hazrat Sultan Ali Aali Balki ( RA) which is to be observed at his revered shrine at Pakharpura, Budgam.
In their message ,they said that the contribution of great mystic sages and saints like Hazrat Syed Ali Aali Balki (RA) to Kashmir’s culture, social fabric and rich tradition of spirituality is immense. “These saints have shaped the contours of our social, cultural and spiritual life by preaching the message of piety, self-conscience and penance,” they said.Kashmir, they said, bears deep imprints of the teachings of such great saints, and Sufis out of their personal example revolutionised the society by purging it from various evils.