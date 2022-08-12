Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs

In their message ,they said that the contribution of great mystic sages and saints like Hazrat Syed Ali Aali Balki (RA) to Kashmir’s culture, social fabric and rich tradition of spirituality is immense. “These saints have shaped the contours of our social, cultural and spiritual life by preaching the message of piety, self-conscience and penance,” they said.Kashmir, they said, bears deep imprints of the teachings of such great saints, and Sufis out of their personal example revolutionised the society by purging it from various evils.