Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs of Makhdoom Sahab (RA)

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC president as saying, “On this auspicious occasion, I pay my tributes to this great son of soil. The youth of today and the coming generations have a lot to imbibe from the teachings of such great men. I hope this auspicious Urs renews and strengthens the bonds of brotherhood between different sections of people in J&K.”

The NC vice president said, “He watered the sacred mission of serving humanity. His mission was to offer succour and solace to the suffering masses of Kashmir. He encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of Allah was in the service of suffering man. May Allah's grace be on us and the coming generations of ours! The need of the hour is to imbibe the teachings of such noble and pious men.”

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior leaders also greeted people on the occasion of the Urs.