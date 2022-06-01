Farooq, Omar grieved over demise of brother of journalist Riyaz Malik

In his condolence message Dr Farooq said, "I am saddened to hear about the passing away of Reyaz Malik’s brother at such a young age. I pray for strength to the grief stricken family.

I also pray for peace to the departed soul and may Almighty accord him highest places in Jannah."

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Zone President Ali Mohammad Dar, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, SM Incharge Sara Hayat Shah, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan have also extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.