Farooq, Omar grieved over fatalities in Poonch accident

Srinagar, Apr 1: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound anguish over the death of nine persons in a road accident at Tarawali Bufliaz area of Surankote Poonch.
While expressing sorrow over losses of lives and injuries to several others in the accident, the duo prayed for peace to the departed souls and fortitude to the bereaved families. They also prayed for speedy recovery to all the injured and impressed upon the divisional administration Jammu to ensure reach out to the affected families with relief and adequate ex-gratia.