Farooq, Omar grieved over loss of lives in Ramsu road accident

Expressing deepest sympathies with the bereaved families of those who were devoured in the fatal accident, Dr Farooq said, “The unfortunate incident has pained me. I pray for peace to the departed souls of those, who have lost their precious lives in the accident. I pray for speedy recovery to the injured and impress upon the divisional administration to reach out to the injured with the best of medical treatment.”

Dr Farooq stated that Srinagar- Jammu national highway continues to be a death trap for commuters. “Over the years, thousands of people who were traveling on this road lost their lives. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the National Highways Authority of India has so far failed to redress this concern with urgency. I hope the concerned agencies work out some extraordinary measures to put thaw on the recurrence of these accidents," he added.